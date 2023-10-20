On October 20, 2023, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $20 million, or $0.45 earnings per share, and an operating income of $22 million, or $0.50 per share. The net interest income (non FTE) for the quarter stands at $90.3 million, while non-interest income is reported at $17.5 million.

Company Performance and Challenges

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) continues to make steady progress in a challenging interest rate environment. The company posted modest balance sheet growth in the quarter and recorded higher year-to-date net income and operating earnings compared to last year. Despite the slower pace of economic activity expansion in their markets, the teams are generating attractive new business and improving the Bank’s market position.

Financial Achievements

During the third quarter, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) maintained strong asset quality, liquidity, and capital levels. The company continued its expense optimization initiatives and recruited experienced talent following the industry disruption. The company also welcomed Mary Anne Callahan to its Board of Directors.

Key Details from Financial Statements

Third quarter operating earnings were $21.5 million, decreasing $2.4 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.18 percent decreased 6 basis points linked quarter, which improved from the 34 basis point decrease posted in the prior quarter. Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion and average earning assets decreased 2%. Operating non-interest income advanced 2 percent quarter-over-quarter while operating non-interest expense was flat.

Analysis on the Company's Performance

The company's performance in the third quarter of 2023 reflects its resilience in a challenging interest rate environment. Despite a decrease in net interest margin and net interest income, the company managed to post a net income of $20 million and an operating income of $22 million. The company's efforts in expense optimization and talent recruitment also contributed to its performance during the quarter.

Other Pertinent Details

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB, Financial) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. The Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in total assets and a community-based footprint of 96 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.