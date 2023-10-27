Bank of the James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Dividend

Positive Earnings, Deposit Growth, and Strong Asset Quality Highlighted

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $2.08 million, down from $2.57 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $6.60 million, compared to $7.01 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Strong asset quality with no other real estate owned (OREO) and low levels of nonperforming and watch-list loans as of September 30, 2023.
  • Bank of the James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ) declares a dividend, continuing its longstanding practice of rewarding shareholders.
Article's Main Image

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ, Financial) released its unaudited results of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, on October 20, 2023. The report shows a stable financial and operational performance despite a challenging period of rising interest rates.

Financial Performance

For the third quarter of 2023, BOTJ reported a net income of $2.08 million or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, compared to $2.57 million or $0.55 per share in Q3 2022. The net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $6.60 million or $1.44 per basic and diluted share, a slight decrease from $7.01 million or $1.48 per share in the same period of 2022.

“With a keen focus on financial strength, liquidity, and exceptional asset quality, our Company generated positive, stable financial and operational results. Our year-to-date performance reflects many positives during a period when rising interest rates have, understandably, slowed loan growth but have also created opportunities for us to demonstrate the many benefits of being a Bank of the James client," said Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of BOTJ.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income after a $164,000 recovery of credit losses for Q3 2023 was $7.53 million, compared to $8.20 million in Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, net interest income after a $278,000 recovery of credit losses was $22.63 million, slightly up from $22.31 million in the same period of 2022.

Total interest income increased to $10.14 million in Q3 2023, up from $8.40 million a year earlier. For the first nine months of 2023, total interest income was $28.82 million, compared to $22.91 million in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, BOTJ's total assets were $960.89 million, up from $928.57 million at the end of 2022. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, declined slightly to $599.60 million from $605.37 million at the end of 2022, primarily reflecting lower commercial lending activity.

The bank maintained strong asset quality, with no other real estate owned (OREO) and low levels of nonperforming and watch-list loans as of September 30, 2023.

Dividend Declaration

In line with its longstanding practice, BOTJ declared a dividend, reflecting its positive financial performance and commitment to creating value for shareholders.

For more detailed financial information, please visit the Bank of the James Financial Group Inc website.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.