First Eagle 3Q23 Market Overview: A Riot of Red

Rising interest rates weighed on a wide range of asset classes, geographic regions and economic sectors; with oil prices bolstered by tightening stockpiles amid OPEC+ production cuts, energy was among the very few areas of the market able to escape the downdraft. The S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Index returned -3.3% and -3.5%, respectively, for the quarter.1 The style pendulum swung back in favor of value names during the period, though growth has outperformed significantly year to date.

Convincing the Unconvinced

Ongoing monetary policy normalization in the US continued to be a source of consternation for markets seemingly reluctant to accept the Federal Reserve's insistence that policy rates are likely to be “higher for longer.” The Fed hiked its federal funds target rate by 25 basis points in July, bringing it to a range of 5.25–5.5%. While it held fire at its September meeting, the release of fresh economic projections appeared to throw markets for a loop. The latest Fed dot plot suggests another 25-basis point hike is likely before the end of 2023, but it was the central bank's updated 2024 forecast that likely had a greater impact on sentiment. The median end-2024 projection for the fed funds rate now stands at 5.1%, up from 4.6% in June—a hawkish shift from four rate cuts to two next year.2

Recent economic data have supported the “higher for longer” narrative and likely tempered the Fed's enthu-siasm for 2024 rate cuts. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting model estimates that third quarter US GDP growth will come in at 4.9%, which would be the highest quarterly output in nearly a decade if you disregard the Covid-related distortions of 2020 and 2021.3 Despite this strength, inflation expectations remain anchored and inflation prints generally have continued to improve. The August core PCE report— which excludes volatile food and energy prices—of 3.9% was the first sub-4% reading since June 2021.4 A separate “supercore” index—a favorite indicator of Fed Chair Powell that measures the price of services excluding energy and housing costs—also has drifted lower from its peak but at a slower pace than other metrics, as persistent wage inflation has served as a headwind.5

With the terminal point of the current rate-hike cycle seemingly in sight, two-year Treasuries traded in a tight range during the quarter. In contrast, 10-year Treasuries climbed about 80 basis points, with nearly two-thirds of that move occurring in September.6 Though there are numerous potential drivers for the selloff in long-dated paper during the quarter, we're paying close attention to the country's fiscal condition and the impact that may be having on supply/demand dynamics in the Treasury market. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts persistent federal deficits and mounting debt over the next several decades, suggesting to us Treasury issuance is likely to grow; in fact, the Treasury in late July increased its debt-issuance projections for both fiscal 2023 and 2024.7 And since the Fed is no longer buying Treasury securities, but is instead letting a large portion of maturing paper roll off its balance sheet, public markets alone are responsible for both absorbing new deficit spending and refinancing maturing paper. Rising rates at the long end of the curve during the third quarter suggest they may be demanding higher term premia to do so after several years in which it was mostly negative.8

These circumstances have not gone unnoticed. Citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance,” Fitch Ratings on August 1 cut its long-term credit rating on US sovereign issuance from AAA to AA+.9 This is well-aligned with our own concerns about both the level of the country's debt and its likely trajectory given the apparent lack of political will to enact the spectrum of measures necessary—including tax hikes, entitlement reform and cuts to discretionary spending, as well as supply-side reforms to promote productivity growth—to rein it in. Continued dysfunction in a US political system marked by an abhorrence of compromise—as ably demonstrated by the end-September battle over funding the federal government—suggests repeated party-line standoffs may be far more prevalent than concrete progress toward fiscal consolidation.

It's possible that these troubling debt dynamics, which are not limited to the US, also may be among the factors that have provided support for the price of gold amid sharply rising real interest rates. Gold's inverse relation-ship with real interest rates—i.e., the difference between the nominal interest rate and the expected rate of inflation—historically has been the most important driver of its price movements. Since the Fed began hiking its policy rate in March 2022, however, the gold price has declined by less than $50 per ounce even as the real interest rate (based on the yield of 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities) spiked more than 300 basis points.10 Gold's resilience in the face of such a large move in real rates suggests the presence of other influences. The debt issues cited above, for example, may have prompted increased interest in exposure to an asset like gold with an historical track record as a potential hedge against currency debasement. Strong demand from global central banks may be an additional contributor; central bank gold purchases in 2022 were the highest on record, and year-to-date 2023 trends imply another robust year.11 Geopolitical frailties—highlighted by the protracted war between Ukraine and Russia and the more recent outbreak of violence in the Middle East—also may have buoyed the gold price, as investors seek perceived “safe havens” in uncertain times.

The Last Mile Is the Hardest Mile

Now about 18 months into the policy-normalization process, we find markets' collective resistance to it somewhat perplexing. While we understand it may have been easy to become accustomed to the very low policy rates that prevailed since the global financial crisis, even a touch of historical context reveals this as an aberrance, not the norm. Further, this isn't 1980; the fed funds rate has gone from an all-time low of zero to a still-pretty-low 5.5% on the upper bound. This also isn't the late-2010s when the financial system nearly seized up after a few rate hikes and a bit of quantitative tightening.

Though many financial assets have suffered losses during the current tightening campaign, we've yet to see the emergence of many indicators typically associated with looming recession, other than the inverted yield curve. Credit spreads remain contained, as do credit-default swap prices, and measures of implied market vola-tility like the CBOE Volatility Index and ICE BofA MOVE Index confirm the lack of acute anxiety.12 Meanwhile, the real economy has absorbed the impacts of tightening fairly well thus far. Corporate balance sheets entered 2022 in generally good shape, as many companies took advantage of historically low rates to lock in cheap financing, and we've seen these measures bear fruit in the form of fairly stable fundamentals.

While the economy has been resilient, persistence is not guaranteed, and conditions likely could become more challenging as the accumulated impacts of policy tightening continue to reverberate. And though Fed rhetoric suggests the central bank is still hopeful for a “soft landing,” the prospects of such an outcome do not necessarily appear more certain now than they have at any other point in the tightening cycle. Inflation has eased consider-ably, but it remains above the central bank's target—and the last mile is the hardest mile. Energy costs, housing prices and tight labor markets are all fighting against the Fed, and it's unclear what it will take to tame them. It may be a bumpy ride from here to the terminal rate.

Paying for Time

In his book The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest, financial journalist Edward Chancellor surveys the history of interest rates over millennia, arguing that “influencing the level of inflation is just one of several functions of interest, and possibly the least important.” Rather, he contends, a market-determined rate of interest (i.e., one that is not artificially suppressed by policymakers) serves numerous purposes that in aggregate support the proper functioning of a capitalist economy, from rewarding saving to discouraging excessive risk-taking and mal-investment to promoting more equitable distribution of income and wealth.13

While we're hopeful that the move toward a more normal policy environment in which money again has a cost may promote the effective allocation of capital across the economy, we remain cognizant of the many vulnerabilities in global financial and diplomatic struc-tures that appear likely to persist regardless.

