Insider Sell: SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer Susan Connelly Sells 1,070 Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 20, 2023, Susan Connelly, the SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial), sold 1,070 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 1,070 shares and purchased none.

Darden Restaurants Inc is a renowned name in the full-service dining industry. The company owns and operates a variety of dining chains including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille. With a market cap of $16.92 billion, Darden Restaurants Inc is a significant player in the restaurant industry.

The insider's decision to sell shares can often be an indicator of their perception of the company's future prospects. In the case of Darden Restaurants Inc, the insider's sell-off could be interpreted in various ways.

insider-number%3F%26symbol%3DDRI?width=560&height=350&t=1697853671

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for Darden Restaurants Inc. This trend could suggest that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Darden Restaurants Inc's shares were trading at $141.43, giving the company a market cap of $16.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 17.52, lower than the industry median of 22.19 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DDRI?width=560&height=450&t=1697853735

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Darden Restaurants Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81, with a price of $141.43 and a GuruFocus Value of $173.63.

In conclusion, while the insider's sell-off might raise some eyebrows, the valuation metrics suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc's stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.