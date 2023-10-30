Lowe's Companies Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW, Financial)

Lowe's Companies Inc(LOW) recently announced a dividend of $1.1 per share, payable on 2023-11-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-24. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's also noteworthy to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's scrutinize Lowe's Companies Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview: What Does Lowe's Companies Inc Do?

Lowe's Companies Inc stands as the second-largest home improvement retailer globally, operating over 1,700 stores in the United States. After divesting its Canadian locations in 2023, the firm continues to offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. With maintenance and repair accounting for two-thirds of products sold, Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself customers and commercial business clients. The company is estimated to capture a low-double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market.

A Glimpse at Lowe's Companies Inc's Dividend History

Since 1963, Lowe's Companies Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 1963, earning it the title of a dividend king. This honor is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 60 years.

Breaking Down Lowe's Companies Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Lowe's Companies Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.23% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.31%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Lowe's Companies Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 22.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 19.10% per year. However, over the past decade, Lowe's Companies Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 19.60%.

Based on Lowe's Companies Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Lowe's Companies Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.34%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend can be assessed by evaluating the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-07-31, Lowe's Companies Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.41, suggesting that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

Lowe's Companies Inc's profitability rank of 9 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Lowe's Companies Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a strong growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue has increased by approximately 18.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 80.53% of global competitors. Lowe's Companies Inc's earnings increased by approximately 22.80% per year on average over the past three years, a rate that outperforms approximately 64.78% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 30.20% outperforms approximately 85.71% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Lowe's Companies Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, as with all investments, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider all relevant factors before making decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.