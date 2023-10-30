Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at the Performance and Sustainability of Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Dividends

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2023-11-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Operations

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a closed-end term fund. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek the preservation of capital. It invests primarily in diversified portfolios or loans and other fixed-income instruments of predominantly US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans (Senior Secured Loans) and high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities.

A Look at Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Dividend History

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 11.48%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's annual dividend growth rate was -16.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -10.30% per year. Based on Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund stock as of today is approximately 5.76%.

Is Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's Dividend Sustainable?

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Future Growth Prospects

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Conclusion

While Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund has a history of consistent dividend payments, its high payout ratio and low profitability and growth ranks raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should monitor these metrics closely in the future. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.