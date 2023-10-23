Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company experiences economic loss amid challenging market conditions

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Dynex Capital Inc (DX) reported a total economic loss of $(1.56) per common share for Q3 2023.
  • The company declared dividends of $0.39 per common share for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Dynex Capital Inc (DX) purchased $865.3 million of higher coupon Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) during the third quarter.
  • The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by 34% compared to the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On October 23, 2023, Dynex Capital Inc (DX, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported a total economic loss of $(1.56) per common share, or (11.0)% of beginning book value, which declined $1.95 to $12.25 as of September 30, 2023. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company declared dividends of $0.39 per common share for the third quarter of 2023.

Financial Performance Summary

The company reported a comprehensive loss of $(1.59) per common share and a net loss of $(0.82) per common share. During the third quarter, Dynex Capital Inc (DX, Financial) purchased $865.3 million of higher coupon Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by 34% compared to the second quarter. The leverage including to-be-announced ("TBA") securities at cost was 8.5 times shareholders' equity as of September 30, 2023.

Management Remarks

The global economy and markets are undergoing a major transition as we move from government balance sheets supporting assets to private capital. We have positioned our shareholders in the most liquid assets which have already experienced a steep price correction. Forward returns are compelling, and we continue to maintain a balanced, liquid and flexible approach to our portfolio," said Byron L. Boston, Chief Executive Officer. "We are managing for the long term during this cycle and are prepared for various scenarios so that we are positioned to capitalize on the return opportunities available in this environment."

Financial Position and Investment Portfolio

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets stood at $6,040,782, with liabilities amounting to $5,236,436. The total shareholders' equity was $804,346. The company's investment portfolio was primarily comprised of Agency RMBS, including TBA securities (96%), and the rest were Agency CMBS, Agency CMBS IO, and non-Agency CMBS IO (4%).

Outlook and Strategy

The company's total economic loss was driven by declines in the fair value of its investments as longer-term bond yields rose in the third quarter of 2023. The fair value of the company's investments were also impacted by wider spreads. However, the derivatives instruments used by the company to hedge interest rate risk mitigated some of the impact, with losses on assets exceeding the gains on the hedging portfolio by $73.9 million.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX, Financial) continues to maintain a balanced, liquid, and flexible approach to its portfolio, preparing for various scenarios to capitalize on the return opportunities available in the current environment.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.