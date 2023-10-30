Morning Brew: Chevron Acquires Hess in $53B Deal, Tech Giants Prepare for Earnings Reports

12 minutes ago

Oil giant Chevron (CVX, Financial) has announced a $53 billion all-stock acquisition of Hess (HES, Financial), marking one of the largest deals in the energy sector this year. The transaction, which values Hess at $171 per share, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. The acquisition will enhance Chevron's portfolio, adding the Stabroek block in Guyana and Bakken assets to its DJ and Permian basin operations. The combined company is expected to grow production and free cash flow faster and for longer than Chevron’s current five-year guidance.

Meanwhile, investors are turning their attention to the tech sector as major players prepare to release their quarterly earnings reports. Companies like Apple (AAPL, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Alphabet (GOOG, Financial) (GOOGL, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial), and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) have already seen significant gains in 2023 due to the artificial intelligence frenzy. Their quarterly results could have outsized impacts on the broader market, potentially offsetting any earnings slumps in other industries.

On the downside, FMC Corp. (FMC, Financial) saw its shares drop by 11.9% in pre-market trading on Monday after cutting its Q3 outlook and guiding revenues for Q4 and FY 2024 below analyst consensus. The company cited substantially lower sales volumes in Latin America, particularly due to destocking in Brazil and drought in Argentina.

In other news, Walt Disney (DIS, Financial) is reportedly nearing a deal to sell its operations in India to multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries. The deal could see Disney sell a controlling stake in its Disney Star business, valuing it at $10 billion. This comes as Disney looks to stem its losses and refocus its efforts on more profitable markets.

Finally, Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has disclosed in a SEC filing that it expects capital expenditures to exceed $9 billion in 2023, and land in a range of $7 billion to $9 billion in each of the following two fiscal years. The company is ramping up new products, building or ramping manufacturing facilities on three continents, and investing in autonomy and other artificial intelligence-enabled training and products.

