LendingClub Corp (LC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Key Highlights

GAAP Profitability Continues with Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • LendingClub Corp (LC) reported total assets of $8.5 billion, up from $8.3 billion in the previous quarter.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $5.0 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Loan originations stood at $1.5 billion, down from $2.0 billion in the previous quarter.
  • The company's total net revenue was $200.8 million, compared to $232.5 million in the prior quarter.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, LendingClub Corp (LC, Financial), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported its tenth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, demonstrating its strong financial position and disciplined execution.

Financial Performance

LendingClub Corp (LC, Financial) reported total assets of $8.5 billion, up from $8.3 billion in the previous quarter. This growth primarily reflects the growth in securities related to the structured certificate program. The company's net income for Q3 2023 was $5.0 million, or diluted EPS of $0.05, compared to $10.1 million, or diluted EPS of $0.09, in the prior quarter.

Loan originations stood at $1.5 billion, down from $2.0 billion in the previous quarter due to reduced purchases by bank loan investors. The company's total net revenue was $200.8 million, compared to $232.5 million in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to lower pricing on sold marketplace volumes, partially offset by a one-time benefit related to recouping volume-based purchase incentives from the bank investor channel.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The company reported deposits of $7.0 billion, up from $6.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in customer certificates of deposit. Loans and leases held for investment stood at $5.2 billion, down from $5.6 billion in the prior quarter. The company's strong capital position was reflected in a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.2% and a consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.9%.

Looking Ahead

CEO Scott Sanborn stated,

Looking ahead, these actions combined with our strong foundation and capital base have us well positioned to capture a historic refinance opportunity as market conditions stabilize."
This indicates the company's confidence in its financial stability and growth prospects.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, LendingClub Corp (LC, Financial) expects loan originations to be between $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion and pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) to be between $35 million to $45 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LendingClub Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.