Cimpress PLC (CMPR) Q1 FY2024 Earnings: Solid Performance with Increased Profitability

Consolidated revenue grows 8% with a significant increase in operating income and adjusted EBITDA

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Cimpress PLC (CMPR) reported an 8% growth in consolidated revenue in Q1 FY2024.
  • Operating income improved by $52.1 million year over year to $34.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by $43.1 million year over year to $88.7 million.
  • Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow increased significantly year over year.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) released its Q1 FY2024 earnings report, highlighting solid results with an 8% growth in consolidated revenue on a reported basis and 4% on an organic constant-currency basis. The company's operating income improved by $52.1 million year over year to $34.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew by $43.1 million year over year to $88.7 million.

Financial Performance Overview

According to the earnings report, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial)'s profitability growth was strong, particularly in Vista. The improvements resulted from revenue growth, gross margin expansion of 100 basis points, leverage in advertising as a percent of revenue which declined by over 100 basis points, and reduced operating expenses. The company's previously communicated cost reduction expectations remain on track.

Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for the quarter increased significantly year over year by $67.5 million and $63.1 million, to $42.3 million and $10.9 million, respectively. These cash flow measures increased due to higher adjusted EBITDA and significantly lower net working capital outflows compared to the year-ago period.

Segment Performance

Vista's Q1 revenue grew year over year by 7% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic constant-currency basis. Vista's EBITDA more than doubled year over year in Q1 FY2024, an increase of $43.7 million, driven by the revenue growth combined with gross margin expansion, lower advertising as a percent of revenue, and materially lower operating expenses from recent cost reductions.

The Upload & Print businesses (PrintBrothers and The Print Group) delivered strong profitability growth during Q1 FY2024 despite sequentially slower organic constant-currency revenue growth. National Pen Q1 revenue grew year over year by 7% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Outlook

Based on Q1 results, Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial) is increasing its profitability guidance to an expectation for FY2024 operating income of at least $206 million and adjusted EBITDA of at least $425 million. The company expects conversion of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted free cash flow of approximately 40% and aims to reduce its net leverage to below 3.25x by the end of FY2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cimpress PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.