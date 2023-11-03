Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Net Income Soars by 285.6%

Company sees strong value appreciation through asset sales and increases guidance

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 reached $4.315 million, a significant increase of 285.6% from Q3 2022.
  • Net income per share available to common stockholders rose by 600.0% to $0.07.
  • Total operating revenues for Q3 2023 were $11.617 million, a decrease of 11.6% from the same period last year.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock and Class A Common OP unit, payable on January 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Farmland Partners Inc (FPI, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 25, 2023. The company reported a substantial increase in net income, demonstrating strong performance despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The company's strategy of selectively pruning its portfolio and redeploying capital through stock buybacks, debt repayment, and attractive asset acquisitions has proven effective.

Financial and Operating Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, FPI reported a net income of $4.315 million, a significant increase of 285.6% from the same period in 2022. Net income per share available to common stockholders rose by 600.0% to $0.07. However, the company reported a decrease in total operating revenues, which stood at $11.617 million, a decrease of 11.6% from the same period last year.

Dividend Declarations

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock and Class A Common OP unit. The dividends are payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders and common unit holders of record on January 2, 2024.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets stood at $1.068 billion, a decrease from $1.160 billion at the end of 2022. The company's total liabilities were $438.607 million, a decrease from $455.935 million at the end of 2022. The company's equity stood at $528.862 million, a decrease from $594.004 million at the end of 2022.

CEO Comments

Luca Fabbri, President and Chief Executive Officer: “Against a backdrop of global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the US agriculture industry in general, and farmland as an asset class in particular, continue to offer stability to consumers and investors alike. We have been leveraging this stability by continuing to selectively prune our portfolio, with a focus on farms that are not long-term strategic fits for the portfolio. With proceeds from asset sales, we are redeploying capital through stock buybacks, debt repayment and attractive asset acquisitions. The strong lease renewals we have been securing are a testament to the robust health of the farm economy and the overall quality of our portfolio.”

Farmland Partners Inc (FPI, Financial) is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Farmland Partners Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.