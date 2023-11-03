Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key Highlights and Financial Performance

Unpacking the Q3 2023 Earnings Report of Veris Residential Inc (VRE)

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Veris Residential Inc (VRE) reported a net loss per diluted share of $(0.60) for Q3 2023, compared to $(0.30) in the previous quarter.
  • The company's Core FFO per diluted share stood at $0.12, down from $0.16 in Q2 2023.
  • Veris Residential Inc (VRE) reported a total debt of $1.9 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the previous quarter.
  • The company's same-store blended rental growth rate was 9.3%, down from 11.7% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Veris Residential Inc (VRE, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 25, 2023. The company reported a net loss per diluted share of $(0.60), a decrease from the $(0.30) reported in the previous quarter. The Core FFO per diluted share stood at $0.12, down from $0.16 in Q2 2023. The company's total debt increased to $1.9 billion from $1.8 billion in the previous quarter.

Financial Performance

The company's total equity decreased to $1.7 billion in Q3 2023 from $2.2 billion in the previous quarter. The total capitalization also decreased to $3.7 billion from $4.0 billion in Q2 2023. The company's net debt increased to $1.9 billion from $1.4 billion in the previous quarter. The annualized Adjusted EBITDA was $144,227, down from $163,113 in Q2 2023.

Key Portfolio Statistics

Veris Residential Inc (VRE, Financial) reported that its multifamily portfolio operating units remained unchanged at 7,681 units. The physical occupancy rate was 95.3%, slightly down from 95.6% in the previous quarter. The same-store units remained unchanged at 6,691 units, with the same-store occupancy rate slightly down to 95.5% from 95.7% in Q2 2023. The average rent per home increased to $3,809 from $3,734 in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets stood at $3.3 billion, down from $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2022. The total liabilities and equity also decreased to $3.3 billion from $3.9 billion over the same period. The company's total liabilities stood at $2.0 billion, down from $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022. The total equity decreased to $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion over the same period.

Same Store Performance

The company's total property revenues (GAAP) for Q3 2023 stood at $61.5 million, up 10.5% from the same period in 2022. The total property expenses for the same period were $22.1 million, up 0.4% from the same period in 2022. The same-store GAAP NOI for Q3 2023 was $39.4 million, up 17.1% from the same period in 2022.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Veris Residential Inc (VRE, Financial) continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veris Residential Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.