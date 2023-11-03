Avangrid Inc (AGR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Avangrid Inc (AGR) announces Q3 2023 earnings, showing a decline in net income compared to the same period in 2022

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Avangrid Inc (AGR) reported consolidated U.S. GAAP net income of $59 million for Q3 2023, compared to $105 million for Q3 2022.
  • For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated net income was $389 million, compared to $734 million for the same period in 2022.
  • On a non-U.S. GAAP adjusted basis, consolidated net income for Q3 2023 was $105 million, compared to $122 million for Q3 2022.
  • Avangrid's Networks and Renewables segments reported earnings of $92 million and $9 million respectively for Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial), a leading sustainable energy company, announced its Q3 2023 financial results on October 25, 2023. The company reported a consolidated U.S. GAAP net income of $59 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $105 million, or $0.27 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated net income was $389 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $734 million, or $1.90 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

On a non-U.S. GAAP adjusted basis, consolidated net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $105 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $122 million, or $0.31 per share, for the same period in 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income was $434 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to $749 million, or $1.94 per share, for the same period in 2022.

Segment Performance

Avangrid's Networks segment reported earnings of $92 million, or $0.24 per share for the third quarter and $364 million, or $0.94 per share for the first nine months of 2023. The Renewables segment reported earnings of $9 million, or $0.02 per share for the third quarter and $127 million, or $0.33 per share for the first nine months of 2023.

CEO Commentary

Avangrid's CEO, Pedro Azagra, commented on the results, stating,

Year-to-date results primarily reflect the timing impacts of regulatory approvals, which were resolved this month with the important approval of our joint rate settlement proposal for our New York utilities, which comprise over half of our rate base. We have had many other successes so far in 2023 which are setting the stage for 2024 and beyond."

Financial Tables

The company's operating revenues for Q3 2023 were $1,974 million, compared to $1,838 million for Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, operating revenues were $6,027 million, compared to $5,765 million for the same period in 2022. Total operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $1,885 million, compared to $1,726 million for Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, total operating expenses were $5,547 million, compared to $5,130 million for the same period in 2022.

Outlook

Despite the decline in net income, Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial) remains optimistic about its future performance, citing recent successes and regulatory approvals as positive indicators for 2024 and beyond.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avangrid Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.