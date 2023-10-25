Plexus Corp (PLXS) Announces Fiscal Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

A detailed look at Plexus Corp's financial performance for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Plexus Corp (PLXS) reported fiscal Q4 2023 revenue of $1.02 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.44.
  • The company achieved record fiscal 2023 revenue of $4.21 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.7%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.95.
  • Plexus Corp (PLXS) initiated fiscal Q1 2024 revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.03 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.15 to $1.33.
  • The company won 30 manufacturing programs during Q4, representing $192 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2023. The company also provided guidance for the fiscal first quarter 2024 ending December 30, 2023.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Performance

Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) reported fiscal Q4 2023 revenue of $1.02 billion, meeting the high-end of guidance. The GAAP operating margin stood at 5.2%, and the GAAP diluted EPS was $1.44, which exceeded guidance. The company also reported stock-based compensation expense of $0.21.

Fiscal Year 2023 Performance

For the fiscal year 2023, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) reported record revenue of $4.21 billion, a GAAP operating margin of 4.7%, and a GAAP diluted EPS of $4.95. The company also reported restructuring and other charges of $0.75 as well as a stock-based compensation expense of $0.76. The non-GAAP operating margin stood at 5.2% and non-GAAP EPS at $5.70.

Financial Achievements and Initiatives

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) won 30 manufacturing programs, representing $192 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production. The company also purchased $3.4 million of its shares at an average price of $98.91 per share under its current $50.0 million share repurchase authorization, leaving $5.7 million available.

For the fiscal year 2023, the company delivered $62 million of free cash flow and produced a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13.4%, representing an economic return of 440 basis points above its weighted average cost of capital of 9.0%. The company also purchased $40.9 million of its shares at an average price of $95.96 per share under its share repurchase authorization.

Future Outlook

For the fiscal first quarter 2024, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) is guiding revenue of $990 million to $1.03 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.8% to 5.3%, and GAAP EPS of $1.15 to $1.33. The company expects to benefit from sustained, robust commercial aerospace demand, improving semiconductor capital equipment demand, and new program ramps.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Plexus Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.