Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

ESI Announces Decreased Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Element Solutions Inc (ESI) reported net sales of $599 million, a decrease of 3% from Q3 2022.
  • The company reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13, inclusive of a $0.33 negative impact from Graphics Solutions' goodwill impairment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $134 million, an increase of 2% from Q3 2022 on a constant currency basis.
  • ESI reported a net loss of $32 million, compared to a net income of $53 million in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

Element Solutions Inc (ESI, Financial) announced its Q3 2023 financial results on October 25, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales and a net loss, impacted by a goodwill impairment from Graphics Solutions. Despite these challenges, ESI reported an increase in adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis.

Financial Performance Overview

ESI's net sales for Q3 2023 were $599 million, a decrease of 3% from Q3 2022. The company reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13, inclusive of a $0.33 negative impact from Graphics Solutions' goodwill impairment. The reported net loss was $32 million, as compared to a net income of $53 million in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, ESI reported an adjusted EBITDA of $134 million, an increase of 2% from Q3 2022 on a constant currency basis.

Executive Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented on the company's performance, stating:

“Element Solutions reported strong sequential adjusted EBITDA growth this quarter driven by a recovery in electronics and increasing margins, in line with our expectation for meaningful improvement against the first half of 2023. With our ongoing focus on operational excellence and accelerated customer activity for next-generation handset production, we experienced a stronger than expected third quarter."

Financial Tables Summary

ESI's financial tables reveal a decrease in net sales for both the Electronics and Industrial & Specialty sectors. The Electronics sector reported net sales of $367 million, a decrease of 6% from Q3 2022. The Industrial & Specialty sector reported net sales of $232 million, an increase of 1% from Q3 2022. The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $134 million, relatively flat when compared to Q3 2022. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 2%.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, ESI expects full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $485 million, adjusted EPS of approximately $1.30 and free cash flow of approximately $265 million. The company remains optimistic about its trajectory despite the uncertain macro environment and industrial weakness in Europe and China.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Element Solutions Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.