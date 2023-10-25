Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income decreases to $9.1 million from $20.9 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) reported Q3 2023 net income of $9.1 million, down from $20.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net interest income decreased due to an increase in interest expense and higher provision for credit losses.
  • Core net income for the quarter was $9.1 million, a decrease of 59.8% compared to Q3 2022.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported net income of $29.5 million, down from $64.3 million in the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net income of $9.1 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $20.9 million, or $0.20 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense and higher provision for credit losses.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the company reported core net income of $9.1 million, a decrease of $13.6 million, or 59.8%, compared to core net income of $22.7 million for the same quarter in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported net income of $29.5 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $64.3 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Company's Commentary

Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance. He said,

The Company's balance sheet, asset quality and capital remains strong. Net interest margin remains under pressure from rising funding costs due to the interest rate environment and intense deposit competition. We continue to manage operating expenses and have implemented various cost cutting strategies to mitigate the impact of the net interest margin compression."

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, total assets decreased by $84.6 million, or 0.8%, to $10.3 billion from $10.4 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in debt securities available for sale of $310.3 million, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million, an increase in loans receivable, net, of $161.7 million, an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $13.8 million and an increase in other assets of $28.6 million.

Asset Quality

The company's non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 totaled $15.2 million, or 0.19% of total gross loans, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $5.8 million, an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $1.6 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $1.2 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Columbia Financial Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.