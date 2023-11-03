Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings

Professional Services Provider Reports Decrease in Total Revenues and Increase in Net Income

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Trinet Group Inc (TNET) reported a 2% decrease in total revenues to $1.2 billion in Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year.
  • Net income increased to $94 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $77 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Net Income was $109 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to $104 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • HRIS Cloud Services Revenues increased 42% to $17 million compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial), a leading provider of comprehensive human capital management solutions for small and medium-size businesses, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 25, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Despite a 2% decrease in total revenues to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year, Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial) reported an increase in net income to $94 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $77 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company's Adjusted Net Income was $109 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $104 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Professional service revenues also decreased by 2% to $185 million compared to the same period last year. However, HRIS Cloud Services Revenues saw a significant increase of 42% to $17 million compared to the same period last year.

Operational Highlights

Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial) reported a 5% decrease in Ending Worksite Employees (WSEs) compared to the same period last year, but a 1% increase compared to the previous quarter, totaling approximately 336,000. Average WSEs decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year but increased by 2% compared to the previous quarter, totaling approximately 333,000. The company's sales rep count grew by approximately 5% sequentially, resulting in year-to-date total sales rep growth of 19%.

CEO Commentary

“TriNet achieved significant successes across our business,” said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s President and CEO. “We accelerated our new sales, bought back $1 billion in stock in part through a tender offer, executed a $400 million bond offering in a volatile market, managed our expenses prudently, and delivered strong earnings performance for our shareholders.”

Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

In addition to announcing Q3 2023 results, Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial) provided its Q4 and full-year 2023 guidance. The company expects total revenues to increase by 1% to 4% and professional service revenues to decrease by 2% to increase by 1%. Diluted net income per share of common stock is projected to be between $0.26 and $1.00, and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted is expected to be between $0.59 and $1.33.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trinet Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.