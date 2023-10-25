Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings: A 24% YoY Revenue Increase

Orders surge by 40% YoY, driving a significant increase in net income

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Orders for Q3 2023 reached $8.5 billion, marking a 40% YoY increase.
  • Revenue for the quarter stood at $6.6 billion, up 24% YoY.
  • Net income attributable to Baker Hughes Co (BKR) was $518 million for the quarter, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • The company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 25, 2023, Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a significant increase in orders and revenue compared to the same period last year. The company's orders for the quarter reached $8.5 billion, marking a 40% YoY increase. The revenue for the quarter stood at $6.6 billion, up 24% YoY. The net income attributable to Baker Hughes Co (BKR) was $518 million for the quarter, a significant increase from the previous year.

Financial Performance Highlights

According to the earnings report, Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) saw a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.42 for the quarter. The company's adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $983 million, up 30% YoY. The cash flows generated from operating activities were $811 million for the quarter, and the free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $592 million.

Company's Commentary

We were pleased with our third quarter results and remain optimistic on the outlook. We maintained strong orders performance in both Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) and Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE), with large awards coming from Venture Global in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Vår Energi in subsea. We also delivered strong operating results at the upper end of our EBITDA* guidance range, booked almost $100 million of new energy orders and generated $592 million of free cash flow*. We continue to see positive momentum across our portfolio despite persisting global economic uncertainty," said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and chief executive officer.

Financial Tables Summary

The financial tables provided in the earnings report show a detailed breakdown of the company's performance. The tables indicate that the company's orders increased by 14% sequentially and 40% YoY. The net income attributable to Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) increased by 26% sequentially. The adjusted net income attributable to Baker Hughes Co (BKR) (a non-GAAP measure) increased by 8% sequentially and 62% YoY. The operating income increased by 39% sequentially.

Analysis of the Company's Performance

The company's performance in Q3 2023 shows a significant improvement compared to the same period last year. The increase in orders and revenue indicates a strong demand for the company's services. The increase in net income suggests that the company has been able to effectively manage its costs and improve its profitability. The approval of a quarterly cash dividend also demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Baker Hughes Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.