Getty Realty Corp (GTY) Announces Q3 2023 Results and Increases Full Year Earnings Guidance

Record Year to Date Investment Activity of $269 Million and Net Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

2 days ago
Summary
  • Getty Realty Corp (GTY) reports net earnings of $0.31 per share for Q3 2023.
  • The company invested $155.0 million across 50 properties in Q3 2023.
  • Getty Realty Corp (GTY) increases 2023 full year earnings guidance.
  • Year-to-date investment activity stands at $269 million as of October 25, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, Getty Realty Corp (GTY, Financial) announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported net earnings of $0.31 per share, Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.53 per share, and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.57 per share. The company also reported a record year-to-date investment activity of $269 million.

Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Getty Realty Corp (GTY, Financial) reported net earnings of $16,033 thousand, an increase from $13,302 thousand in the same period in 2022. FFO for the quarter was $27,724 thousand, up from $23,718 thousand in Q3 2022. AFFO also saw an increase, rising to $29,400 thousand from $25,789 thousand in the same period last year.

Investment Activity and Pipeline

The company invested $155.0 million across 50 properties in Q3 2023 and has a committed investment pipeline of more than $95.0 million for the development and acquisition of 42 convenience and automotive retail properties as of October 25, 2023. The company also closed on a new $150.0 million senior unsecured term loan subsequent to quarter end.

Revenue from Rental Properties

Revenues from rental properties for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $48,848 thousand, up from $41,533 thousand in the same period in 2022. The growth in base rental income was driven by incremental revenue from recently acquired properties, contractual rent increases for in-place leases, and rent commencements from completed redevelopments, partially offset by property dispositions.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $750 million of total outstanding indebtedness, including $675 million of senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% and a weighted average maturity of 6.7 years, and $75 million outstanding under the company’s $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Cash and equivalents were $8.9 million.

2023 Guidance

As a result of year-to-date investment and capital markets activity, the company is increasing its 2023 AFFO guidance to a range of $2.24 to $2.25 per diluted share from the prior range of $2.23 to $2.24 per diluted share.

Getty Realty Corp (GTY, Financial) is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing, and development of convenience, automotive, and other single-tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the company’s portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Getty Realty Corp for further details.

