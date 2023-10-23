Insider Buying: Director Johan Torgeby Acquires 14,000 Shares of Nasdaq Inc

On October 23, 2023, Johan Torgeby, a director at Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial), made a significant purchase of 14,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Johan Torgeby is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in the industry. He currently serves as a director at Nasdaq Inc, a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. Nasdaq Inc enables customers to plan, optimize, and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or employees purchase the company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as these individuals have the most intimate knowledge of the company's workings and future prospects. Conversely, insider selling can sometimes be seen as a negative sign, although it can also be driven by personal financial needs or portfolio diversification.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 14,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase by Johan Torgeby is a significant addition to his holdings and could be seen as a vote of confidence in the company's future.

The insider transaction history for Nasdaq Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to 8 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could suggest a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's prospects.

As of Johan Torgeby's recent buy, shares of Nasdaq Inc were trading for $50.42 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $24.32 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.29, higher than the industry median of 18.11 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, Nasdaq Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent purchase could be seen as a positive sign, investors should also consider the company's valuation and other factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

