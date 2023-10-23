CFO Sarah Glickman Sells 5,504 Shares of Criteo SA (CRTO)

On October 23, 2023, Sarah Glickman, the Chief Financial Officer of Criteo SA (CRTO, Financial), sold 5,504 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Sarah Glickman is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of experience in the technology and software industry. She joined Criteo in 2019 and has been instrumental in driving the company's financial strategy and growth. Prior to joining Criteo, Glickman held senior leadership roles at several global technology companies.

Criteo SA is a global technology company specializing in digital performance marketing. The company's proprietary technology, coupled with machine learning, enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of data to effectively and transparently engage and convert their audience. With a presence in over 90 countries, Criteo serves more than 20,000 advertisers worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,661 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 5,504 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Criteo SA shows a total of 2 insider buys and 25 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a trend towards selling among insiders, which could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Criteo SA were trading at $28.16, giving the company a market cap of $1.552 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 309.22, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $30.96, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider, coupled with the stock's current valuation, may suggest that the stock is undervalued. However, the trend of insider selling could also indicate potential concerns about the company's future performance. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

