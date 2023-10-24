Insider Sell: COO John Walsh Sells 2,500 Shares of Accenture PLC

On October 24, 2023, John Walsh, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Accenture PLC over the past year.

John Walsh is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and consulting industry. As the COO of Accenture, he is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and ensuring its strategic objectives are met. His decision to sell shares is noteworthy and may signal his views on the company's future prospects.

Accenture PLC is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 2,500 shares in total and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is worth noting, as it could indicate the insider's sentiment towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Accenture PLC shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 29 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, or it could simply be a result of insiders cashing out their holdings for personal reasons.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Accenture PLC were trading for $295.6 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $183.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 27.18, which is higher than the industry median of 25.44 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $295.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $349.28, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors: historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Accenture PLC shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, could be a signal for investors to pay close attention to. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the insider's sell could indicate a less optimistic view of the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.