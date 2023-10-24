Insider Sell: COO John Walsh Sells 2,500 Shares of Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

On October 24, 2023, John Walsh, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Accenture PLC over the past year.

John Walsh is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and consulting industry. As the COO of Accenture, he is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and ensuring its strategic objectives are met. His decision to sell shares is noteworthy and may signal his views on the company's future prospects.

Accenture PLC is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. With clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Over the past year, the insider has sold 2,500 shares in total and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is worth noting, as it could indicate the insider's sentiment towards the company's stock.

1717390956946321408.png

The insider transaction history for Accenture PLC shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 29 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, or it could simply be a result of insiders cashing out their holdings for personal reasons.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Accenture PLC were trading for $295.6 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $183.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 27.18, which is higher than the industry median of 25.44 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $295.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $349.28, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1717390980639944704.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors: historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Accenture PLC shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, could be a signal for investors to pay close attention to. While the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the insider's sell could indicate a less optimistic view of the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.