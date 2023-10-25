On October 25, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 915,105 shares of ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $13.74 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in ASA to 2,039,204 shares. This transaction represents a significant increase of 81.41% in the firm's stake in ASA, and now constitutes 0.73% of its portfolio. The firm's holdings in ASA now represent 10.57% of the company's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based in New York, NY. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd: A Brief Overview

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd is a USA-based company engaged in the exploration for, development of projects, or mining of precious metals and minerals. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $261.571 million and a current stock price of $13.56. However, the company's GF Score of 45/100 indicates poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong balance sheet. However, its Profitability Rank is a low 3/10, and it has a negative return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA), indicating poor profitability. Furthermore, the company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Stock Performance of ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd

ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd's stock performance has been lackluster. The company's year-to-date price change ratio is -7.88%, and its price change since its IPO in 1958 is a mere 4.31%. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank of 1501 and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank of 1455 indicate poor momentum. Furthermore, the company's stock price has decreased by 1.31% since the transaction.

Implications of the Transaction

The transaction by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) represents a significant vote of confidence in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd, despite the company's poor financial performance and lackluster stock performance. The firm's increased stake in ASA could potentially influence the company's future direction and performance. However, given ASA's current financial health and stock performance, it remains to be seen whether this investment will yield positive returns for Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

All data and rankings are accurate as of October 26, 2023.

