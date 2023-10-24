WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I Acquires Stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp

On October 24, 2023, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 2,386 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance.

Profile of WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-known investment firm with a focus on small-cap value investments. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential. Despite the lack of data on the firm's top holdings and equity, it is evident that the firm has a significant influence in the market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on October 24, 2023, with the firm adding 2,386 shares of QRHC to its portfolio at a trade price of $7.25 per share. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in QRHC to 2,661,559 shares, representing 13.46% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. However, the impact of this transaction on the firm's portfolio is currently not applicable.

Overview of Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC, Financial), based in the USA, is a national provider of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors. The company's services focus on waste streams and recyclables from various sectors, including big box retailers, automotive after-market operations, transportation, logistics, and fleet operators, among others. QRHC operates in two segments: Product sales and other, Services. The company has a market cap of $143.024 million and its stock is currently priced at $7.23.

Performance and Rankings of QRHC

QRHC's performance has been mixed, with a year-to-date price change ratio of 23.17%, but a decrease of 9.63% since its IPO. The stock's GF Score is 73/100, indicating a likely average performance. In terms of rankings, QRHC has a Financial Strength rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 4/10, a Growth Rank of 6/10, a GF Value Rank of 5/10, and a Momentum Rank of 6/10.

QRHC's Financials and Industry Position

QRHC operates in the Waste Management industry and has a cash to debt ratio of 0.05. The company's ROE and ROA are -11.15 and -4.41, respectively. QRHC has seen a gross margin growth of 7.30, but its operating margin growth is currently not applicable. Over the past three years, the company has experienced a revenue growth of 31.30 and an EBITDA growth of 65.00, but its earning growth has decreased by 326.40.

Largest Guru Holding QRHC

The largest guru holding QRHC is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. However, the exact share percentage held by this guru is currently not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP VALUE LP I (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of QRHC shares is a significant move that could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As of October 26, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

