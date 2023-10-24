On October 24, 2023, Robert Desantis, the EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial), sold 1,110 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 18,311 shares and made no purchases.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a leading global technology company that specializes in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with a minimally invasive approach, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times. The company has a strong presence in the healthcare sector and continues to innovate in the field of robotic surgery.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects. In this case, the insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also possible that the insider is simply diversifying their investment portfolio or making personal financial decisions unrelated to the company's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading for $273.49, giving the company a market cap of $93.87 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 66.82, significantly higher than the industry median of 25.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $273.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $364.84, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of the stock's GF Value:

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some concerns, the stock's modest undervaluation according to the GF Value suggests that there may still be potential for growth. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

