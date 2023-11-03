Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividends

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SURVF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-11-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Suntec Real Estate Investment Trusts dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Do?

Suntec REIT owns a SGD 12.2 billion portfolio (as of Sep. 30, 2023) of income-producing office and retail properties in Singapore, Australia, and the U.K. The majority of its assets, based on asset values, are offices (78%) and located in Singapore (69%). Its flagship asset is Suntec City, one of Singapore's largest integrated developments, consisting of offices, retail and a convention center. The trust is externally managed by ARA Trust Management (Suntec), a wholly owned subsidiary of ESR Group that has a 9% stake in Suntec REIT.

A Glimpse at Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividend History

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.85% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.60%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's annual dividend growth rate was -2.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -3.20% per year. And over the past decade, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.60%. Based on Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock as of today is approximately 5.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's revenue has increased by approximately 6.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 74.76% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings increased by approximately 7.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 57.7% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payments have been consistent, its current payout ratio raises questions about the sustainability of future dividends. However, the company's strong growth metrics and profitability rank suggest a promising outlook. Investors should keep a close watch on these factors while considering the company's dividend performance.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.