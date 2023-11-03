Escalade Inc (ESCA) Reports Q3 2023 and YTD 2023 Results

Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $4.3 million, a YoY increase from $3.0 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Escalade Inc (ESCA) reported a net income of $4.3 million for Q3 2023, up from $3.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 declined by 2.1% YoY due to softer consumer demand across most product categories.
  • For the first three quarters of 2023, net income was $7.0 million, down from $15.3 million for the same period in 2022.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Escalade Inc (ESCA, Financial), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, announced its third quarter and year to date results for 2023 on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $4.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, up from $3.0 million for the same period in 2022. However, total net sales declined by 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, primarily due to softer consumer demand across most of the company's product categories.

Financial Performance

For the first three quarters ended September 30, 2023, Escalade reported a net income of $7.0 million, down from $15.3 million for the same period in 2022. Total net sales declined by 18.0% on a year-over-year basis in 2023 due to softer consumer demand and the impact of the change in the company's reporting calendar.

Escalade reported a third quarter gross margin of 24.7%, an increase of 652 basis points versus the prior-year quarter, due to a favorable product mix and lower costs associated with supply chain disruption. The company generated $14.8 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter 2023, compared to cash use from operations of $5.5 million for the same quarter in 2022.

Management Commentary

We delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by significant year-over-year-growth in gross margins, operating income and operating cash flow resulting in substantial debt reduction," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade. "The wholesale inventory destocking cycle that began earlier this year progressed favorably for many of our categories. Order activity also improved within our mass merchant channel, which includes our big box and sporting goods retailers, during the third quarter driven by demand for our basketball and pickleball product categories."

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total cash and equivalents of $0.9 million, together with $47.5 million of availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. At the end of the third quarter 2023, net debt (total debt less cash) was 3.1x trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

Escalade's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Escalade Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.