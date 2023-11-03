Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Rise by 11.2%

Strong performance across all sectors and regions contribute to the company's financial growth

1 day ago
Summary
  • Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) reports Q3 2023 net sales of $3.527 billion, an increase of 11.2% compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders was $505 million or $0.34 per share, a significant increase from $174 million or $0.12 per share in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS for the period was $0.50, compared to $0.43 a year ago.
  • Strong performance was noted across all reportable segments and regions.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 26, 2023, Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a strong financial performance with net sales of $3.527 billion, marking an 11.2% growth on a reported basis compared to the same period last year. The company's GAAP net income attributable to Boston Scientific common stockholders was $505 million or $0.34 per share, a significant increase from $174 million or $0.12 per share a year ago. The adjusted EPS for the period was $0.50, compared to $0.43 a year ago.

Performance Highlights

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial) reported strong performance across all sectors and regions. The MedSurg segment reported a 10.6% growth, while the Cardiovascular segment reported an 11.6% growth. Region-wise, the United States reported an 8.5% growth, Europe, Middle East, and Africa reported a 14.7% growth, Asia-Pacific reported a 14.8% growth, and Latin America and Canada reported a 22.0% growth.

Key Developments

The company announced positive 12-month results from the ADVENT pivotal clinical trial of the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System, which met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints. Boston Scientific also received U.S. FDA approval for the POLARx™ Cryoablation System and the latest-generation WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, the company estimates net sales growth to be approximately 11% on both a reported basis and organic basis. The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $1.00 to $1.04 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.99 to $2.02.

Conference Call Information

Boston Scientific management will be discussing these results with analysts on a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company will webcast the call to interested parties through its website: investors.bostonscientific.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boston Scientific Corp for further details.

