First American Financial Corp (FAF) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

FAF's Q3 2023 Earnings Highlighted by Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.22 and Total Revenue of $1.5 Billion

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • First American Financial Corp (FAF) reported a net loss of $2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 for Q3 2023.
  • Total revenue for the quarter was $1.5 billion, a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year.
  • The company's Title Insurance and Services segment reported an increase in investment income of 35% compared to last year, reaching $142 million.
  • The company raised its common stock dividend by 2% to an annual rate of $2.12 per share.
Article's Main Image

First American Financial Corp (FAF, Financial), a leading provider of title, settlement, and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, primarily due to unrealized losses recognized in the venture portfolio and changes in the fair market value of equity securities. However, on an adjusted basis, earnings per share stood at $1.22.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue for the third quarter was $1.5 billion, marking a 19% decrease compared to the same period last year. The Title Insurance and Services segment reported an investment income of $142 million, up 35% compared to last year. The segment's provision for policy losses and other claims was reduced to 3.0% of title premiums and escrow fees, down from the previous loss rate of 3.5%. The segment's pretax margin was 10.5%, or 12.0% on an adjusted basis.

Company's Commentary

The rapid increase in interest rates to levels not seen in many years continues to produce challenging market conditions," said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. "Despite these historically difficult conditions, our continued focus on expense management and strong growth in net investment income enabled us to deliver a pretax title margin of 10.5 percent this quarter, or 12.0 percent on an adjusted basis."

Financial Tables

The company's selected financial information showed a net loss of $1.7 million before taxes, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the same period last year. The adjusted net income was $128.2 million, compared to $176.8 million in the third quarter of last year. The company's Title Insurance and Services segment reported total revenues of $1.5 billion, down 19% compared to the same quarter of 2022. The Home Warranty segment reported total revenues of $108 million, up 3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the challenging market conditions due to the rapid increase in interest rates and the slowest annual pace of existing home sales since the global financial crisis, First American Financial Corp (FAF, Financial) managed to deliver a pretax title margin of 10.5% this quarter, or 12.0% on an adjusted basis. The company expects these difficult market conditions to persist well into next year, affecting both its residential and commercial businesses. However, the company's financial discipline and strong balance sheet allow it to continue investing in strategic initiatives that support long-term growth, while returning capital to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First American Financial Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.