AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Report and Financial Outlook

Company reports mixed results with a decline in EPS but growth in FFO per share

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) reported a decrease in Earnings per Share (EPS) but an increase in Funds from Operations (FFO) per share for Q3 2023.
  • The company's Same Store total revenue increased by 5.0% to $642,093,000.
  • AVB completed the development of three communities and started the construction of two apartment communities in Q3 2023.
  • The company sold Avalon Columbia Pike, a wholly-owned community, for $105,000,000, resulting in a gain in accordance with GAAP of $22,345,000.
Article's Main Image

On October 25, 2023, AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 operating results and financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. The company reported a decrease in Earnings per Share (EPS) from $3.53 in Q3 2022 to $1.21 in Q3 2023, marking a 65.7% decline. However, Funds from Operations (FFO) per share saw a slight increase of 0.8% from $2.46 in Q3 2022 to $2.48 in Q3 2023. Core FFO per share also grew by 6.4% from $2.50 in Q3 2022 to $2.66 in Q3 2023.

Financial Performance

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, EPS decreased by 24.1% from $6.40 in 2022 to $4.86 in 2023. On the other hand, FFO per share and Core FFO per share increased by 8.2% and 9.7% respectively, from $7.11 and $7.19 in 2022 to $7.69 and $7.89 in 2023.

Same Store Operating Results

Same Store total revenue increased by 5.0% to $642,093,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year period. Same Store Residential rental revenue also saw a rise of 5.2% to $635,318,000. However, Same Store Residential operating expenses also increased by 5.0% to $202,828,000.

Development and Disposition Activity

During Q3 2023, AVB completed the development of three communities and started the construction of two apartment communities. The company also sold Avalon Columbia Pike, a wholly-owned community, for $105,000,000, resulting in a gain in accordance with GAAP of $22,345,000.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $508,571,000 in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The company did not have any borrowings outstanding under its $2,250,000,000 unsecured revolving credit facility and had $70,000,000 outstanding under its $500,000,000 unsecured commercial paper note program.

Outlook

The company's financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was also provided in the report, but specific details were not included in the provided information.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AvalonBay Communities Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.