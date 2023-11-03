TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Announces Q3 2023 Results: Subsea Orders and Cash Flow Show Strength

Subsea inbound orders reach $1.8 billion with a cash flow from operations of $222 million

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) reported Q3 2023 results with subsea inbound orders of $1.8 billion and a subsea backlog of $12.1 billion.
  • The company's cash flow from operations was $222 million, with free cash flow of $178 million.
  • Operating results for both segments are now expected above the midpoint of full-year guidance.
  • Subsea inbound over the next five quarters is projected to approach $11 billion.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report. The company reported a total revenue of $2,056.9 million, with an income from continuing operations attributable to TechnipFMC of $90 million. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $93.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Financial Highlights

The company's revenue increased by 18.7% year-over-year, while income showed a significant increase of 1,700.0% from the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $237.5 million, marking a 28.0% increase year-over-year. Inbound orders also saw a 16.0% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “Subsea inbound orders in the quarter came in strong at $1.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially for both Subsea and Surface Technologies, exceeding the guidance we provided on our second quarter call. This momentum is also driving our full-year expectations higher.”

Operational and Financial Highlights

Subsea reported third quarter revenue of $1,708.3 million, an increase of 5.6% from the second quarter. The sequential improvement was driven by mid-single-digit revenue growth in both projects and services. Subsea reported an operating profit of $177.7 million, an increase of 15.8% from the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $257.8 million marked a 10.3% increase compared to the second quarter.

Corporate and Other Items

The company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $690.9 million; net debt declined $194.1 million to $649.9 million. During the quarter, the company repurchased 2.7 million of its ordinary shares for total consideration of $50.1 million. When including the dividend payment of $21.8 million, total shareholder distributions in the quarter were $71.9 million.

  • TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) reports a strong Q3 2023 with subsea inbound orders of $1.8 billion.
  • The company's cash flow from operations was $222 million, with free cash flow of $178 million.
  • Operating results for both segments are now expected above the midpoint of full-year guidance.
  • Subsea inbound over the next five quarters is projected to approach $11 billion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TechnipFMC PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.