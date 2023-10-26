Newmont Corp (NEM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Stable Performance Amid Challenges

Company reports $163 million net income, declares $0.40 dividend, and remains on track to close Newcrest acquisition

1 day ago
Summary
  • Produced 1.3 million attributable gold ounces and 58 thousand co-product gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) from copper
  • Generated $1.0 billion of cash from continuing operations and reported $397 million of Free Cash Flow
  • Reported Net Income of $163 million, with Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.36 per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA of $933 million
  • Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share
On October 26, 2023, Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. Despite facing challenges such as a strike at Peñasquito and lower production volumes from non-managed joint ventures, the company delivered a stable performance.

Financial Highlights

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) per ounce of $1,019 and gold All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce of $1,426. The improvement was driven by higher sales volumes compared to the prior quarter. The company generated $1.0 billion of cash from continuing operations and reported $397 million of Free Cash Flow, driven by favorable working capital changes and continued reinvestment in profitable projects.

The company ended the quarter with $3.2 billion of consolidated cash and $6.2 billion of liquidity, with a reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.7x. Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) also declared a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share.

Operational Performance

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) produced 1.3 million attributable gold ounces and 58 thousand co-product gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) from copper, building momentum for improved production in the fourth quarter. The company revised its 2023 outlook for the standalone Newmont portfolio to 5.3 million ounces of attributable production, CAS per ounce of $1,000, and AISC per ounce of $1,400.

Upcoming Developments

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) is on track to close the pending acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest") on November 6th, having secured all government and regulatory approvals and shareholder votes. The company also announced the addition of two Directors from the Newcrest Board, with appointment to the Newmont Board of Directors effective upon close of the pending Newcrest transaction.

CEO Commentary

Newmont generated $1.0 billion of cash from continuing operations during the third quarter and continued to execute on our long-term strategic plan. As we look ahead to the closing of the Newcrest transaction, we are excited about the long-term value it will bring to both sets of stakeholders and our combined workforce. This transaction strengthens our position as the world's leading gold company and sets the standard in safe, profitable and responsible mining. We look forward to closing the transaction on November 6th and providing our first integration update on the combined business in the first quarter of 2024." - Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newmont Corp for further details.

