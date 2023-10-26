Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Net Sales Increase by 4.3% with a Comparable Store Sales Decline of 0.4%

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 increased by 4.3% to $3.41 billion
  • Diluted earnings per share grew by 11.0% to $2.33
  • Comparable store sales decreased by 0.4%
  • Company updates its fiscal 2023 financial outlook
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company saw a net sales increase of 4.3% to $3.41 billion, although comparable store sales declined by 0.4%. Despite the decline in comparable store sales, the company's diluted earnings per share grew by 11.0% to $2.33.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) reported solid growth in both net sales and earnings for the third quarter, despite sales performance being softer than expected. The company attributes the updated outlook for the year to continued unfavorable seasonal category performance and discerning consumer spending. However, the company's consistent market share expansion and positive customer trends underscore the enduring strength of its business.

Financial Achievements

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) reached significant milestones in its Life Out Here strategic initiatives, with 35% of the chain in Project Fusion layout and the completion of more than 420 Garden Centers. The company also reported growth in active, reactivated, and new customer counts for the quarter.

Income Statement Summary

Net income for Q3 2023 increased by 8.9% to $255.0 million from $234.1 million. Diluted earnings per share increased by 11.0% to $2.33 compared to $2.10 in Q3 2022. The increase in diluted EPS includes a one-time benefit of $0.08 per share from the adjustment to the useful lives of certain store remodel assets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Summary

During Q3 2023, the company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its common stock for $135.4 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $112.0 million, returning $247.4 million of capital to shareholders. The company opened 17 new Tractor Supply stores and four new Petsense by Tractor Supply stores and closed one Petsense by Tractor Supply store in Q3 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO, Financial) updated its fiscal 2023 financial guidance to reflect its performance through the third quarter and its expectations for the remainder of the year. The company now expects net sales to be between $14.5 billion and $14.6 billion, with comparable store sales expected to be flat. The operating margin rate is projected to be between 10.1% and 10.2%, with net income expected to be between $1.10 billion and $1.11 billion. Earnings per diluted share are projected to be between $10.00 and $10.10.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tractor Supply Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.