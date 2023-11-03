Lennox International Inc (LII) Reports Record Q3 Results and Raises 2023 Guidance

Revenue up 10% to $1.37 billion, adjusted EPS up 30% to $5.37

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Lennox International Inc (LII) reported a 10% increase in revenue to $1.37 billion in Q3 2023.
  • The company's GAAP diluted EPS was down 9% to $3.65, impacted by impairment related to European divestiture.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS rose 30% to $5.37, and operating cash flow increased by 83% to $313 million.
  • Lennox raised its 2023 outlook, expecting a core revenue increase of approximately 5% and an adjusted EPS range of $17.25 to $17.75.
Article's Main Image

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) released its earnings report on October 26, 2023, announcing record third-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion. The company's operating income was $187 million for the third quarter, including a $63M non-cash impairment related to the planned European divestiture. The operating margin was 13.7%, and GAAP diluted earnings per share were $3.65. Core revenue, excluding European Operations, grew 10% to $1.30 billion.

Financial Highlights

Lennox's Q3 revenue was $1.37 billion, with core revenue, excluding European operations, being $1.30 billion, up 10%. The revenue growth was driven by price and favorable mix, partially offset by lower sales volumes. The operating income was $187 million with an operating profit margin of 13.7%. Adjusted segment profit was $251 million, up 33%, and adjusted segment profit margin was 19.3%, up 334 basis points.

The net income was $130.4 million, or $3.65 per share, compared to $141.9 million, or $3.99 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $191.6 million, or $5.37 per share, compared to $146.8 million, or $4.13 per share, in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow was $313 million compared to $171 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

In the third quarter, Lennox's Residential segment maintained a positive mix with increased sales of higher-efficiency products, leading to a 7% sales growth and an 18% rise in operating profits. The Commercial segment continues to achieve remarkable profit growth through pricing and higher efficiency product mix.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

For the full year of 2023, Lennox now expects core revenue to be up approximately 5% and adjusted earnings per share of $17.25 to $17.75. Based on exceptional year-to-date performance and end market outlook, the company is updating its free cash flow outlook to include operating cash flow of $600 million to $650 million and capital expenditures of approximately $250 million.

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. The company's record results for the third quarter of 2023 are a testament to its consistent leadership performance, the dedication and teamwork of its employees, and the focus on its transformational self-help initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lennox International Inc for further details.

