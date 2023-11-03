Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Company records net income of $73.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $126.3 million

Summary
  • Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) reported Q3 2023 net income of $73.7 million, down from $181.0 million in the same period last year.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $21.6 million, or $1.13 per share.
  • Revenue for the quarter stood at $744.6 million, compared to $863.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) increased the weighting of share repurchases in its capital allocation formula.
Article's Main Image

Arch Resources Inc (ARCH, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $73.7 million, or $3.91 per diluted share, a decrease from the net income of $181.0 million, or $8.68 per diluted share, reported in the same period last year. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $126.3 million, down from $223.0 million in Q3 2022. Revenues for the quarter totaled $744.6 million, a decrease from $863.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Highlights

Despite challenges at the Leer South mine, Arch's core metallurgical segment delivered first-quartile cash costs, a sequential step-up in per-ton realizations, and a quarter-over-quarter increase in per-ton cash margin during the third quarter. The segment generated $86.5 million in discretionary cash flow. The board recently increased the weighting of share repurchases in Arch’s capital allocation formula, highlighting its confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

Financial Performance

During the quarter, the company deployed $28.2 million to repurchase 215,551 shares at an average price of $130.83 per share. The board declared a total quarterly cash dividend of $21.6 million, or $1.13 per share, equivalent to 25 percent of Arch’s third quarter discretionary cash flow. The company ended the third quarter with indebtedness of $131.2 million and cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $213.5 million, resulting in a net cash positive position of $82.3 million.

Looking Ahead

Arch Resources Inc (ARCH, Financial) remains focused on driving incremental productivity and cost improvements, capitalizing on a highly constructive global coking coal market, extending the global reach of its high-quality coking coal products, maintaining and augmenting its strong financial position, and extending its industry-leading sustainability practices.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arch Resources Inc for further details.

