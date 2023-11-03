ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Declares Dividends

Net income remains steady, dividends declared for common and preferred stockholders

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.9 million for Q3 2023, consistent with Q2 2023 but down from $27.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for Q3 2023, consistent with Q2 2023 but down from $0.70 in Q3 2022.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a cash dividend on its outstanding preferred stock.
  • The company's total assets were $9.7 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $34 million from December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 26, 2023. The company reported net income available to common stockholders of $19.9 million, consistent with the previous quarter but down from $27.4 million in Q3 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for Q3 2023, also consistent with Q2 2023 but down from $0.70 in Q3 2022. The decreases were primarily due to a $15.8 million decrease in net interest income and a $3.6 million increase in noninterest expenses, partially offset by an $8.5 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, a $0.2 million increase in noninterest income, and a $3.2 million decrease in income tax expense.

Financial Highlights

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.17, to be paid on December 1, 2023, to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2023. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 1, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on November 15, 2023.

The company's total assets were $9.7 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $34 million from December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in loans receivable of $81 million, partially offset by decreases in investment securities of $53 million. Total deposits were $7.4 billion, an increase of $82 million from December 31, 2022.

Company Performance and Future Outlook

Despite challenging market conditions, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB, Financial) remains well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities. The company's tangible common equity ratio remains above 9%, well above peer averages, demonstrating continued effective management of ConnectOne’s capital and AOCI. Additionally, credit quality metrics remain sound, reflective of prudent underwriting, strong portfolio oversight, and a resilient economy.

As the company approaches Q4, it is focused on navigating the challenges that lie ahead. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB, Financial) remains one of the industry’s most efficient banks nationwide and is poised for continued success by maintaining financial discipline, leveraging its results-oriented client-centric culture, and continuing to invest in its valuable franchise.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q3 2023, the company repurchased 316,789 shares of common stock at an average price of $19.45, leaving approximately 1.0 million shares authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ConnectOne Bancorp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.