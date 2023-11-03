Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Reports 3Q23 Earnings: Sales and Net Income See Significant Increase

Medical device outsource manufacturer raises full-year 2023 outlook following strong Q3 performance

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) reports an 18% increase in sales to $405 million in Q3 2023.
  • GAAP net income and operating income saw substantial increases of 70% and 64% respectively.
  • The company acquired assets of InNeuroCo, Inc. to strengthen neurovascular catheter capabilities.
  • ITGR raises full-year sales outlook to 15% growth at the midpoint.
Article's Main Image

Released on October 26, 2023, Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR, Financial)'s third-quarter earnings report shows a strong performance with significant increases in sales, net income, and operating income. The company also raised its full-year 2023 outlook following these positive results.

Financial Highlights

ITGR's Q3 2023 sales increased by 18% to $405 million, with organic growth also at 18%. The GAAP net income saw a substantial increase of 70%, rising $11 million to $27 million. Similarly, GAAP operating income increased by 64%, rising $19 million to $48 million. The GAAP diluted EPS also increased by $0.33 per share to $0.81 per share. Adjusted EBITDA saw a 28% increase, rising $18 million to $81 million.

Debt and Acquisition

From the end of 2022, total debt increased $16 million to $941 million, and net total debt increased $17 million to $924 million. This increase is mostly attributable to fees associated with the $500 million convertible notes and the $35 million related capped call, resulting in a leverage ratio of 3.1 times adjusted EBITDA as of September 29, 2023. ITGR also acquired certain assets of InNeuroCo, Inc. to further strengthen its neurovascular catheter capabilities.

CEO Commentary

Integer delivered another strong quarter with organic sales up 18% and adjusted operating income growth of 39%, more than twice the sales growth rate," said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO. "As we continue to see strong customer demand across our targeted growth markets, we are increasing our full year sales outlook to 15% growth at the midpoint. Additionally, we are raising our adjusted operating income outlook to 25% growth at midpoint. As part of our growth strategy, we completed the tuck-in acquisition of InNeuroCo on October 1st to further strengthen our neurovascular catheter capabilities."

2023 Outlook

ITGR's 2023 outlook includes sales of $1,575 to $1,595 million, representing a 14% to 16% increase from the prior year. Operating income is expected to be between $166 to $174 million, a 36% to 43% increase from the prior year. Net income is projected to be between $90 to $96 million, a 37% to 48% increase from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.66 to $2.86, a 36% to 46% increase from the prior year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Integer Holdings Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.