Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Announces Q3 2023 Earnings

Record PPE and Interest Income Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Bank7 Corp (BSVN) reports record PPE and interest income for Q3 2023.
  • The company's capital levels remain significantly above the minimum levels required for regulatory purposes.
  • Net income for the quarter was $7.85 million, with earnings per common share at $0.86 (basic) and $0.85 (diluted).
  • The company's balance sheet shows total assets of $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 26, 2023. The company reported record PPE and interest income, attributing its success to long-term deposit relationships, a debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and a disciplined approach to cost controls.

Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial) reported net income of $7.85 million. The earnings per common share were $0.86 (basic) and $0.85 (diluted). The company's net interest income after provision for credit losses was $16.59 million. Noninterest income for the period was $1.01 million, while noninterest expense was $7.39 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Bank7 Corp (BSVN, Financial) reported total assets of $1.77 billion, an increase from $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities stood at $1.60 billion, while shareholders' equity was $167.91 million. The company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required for regulatory purposes, with Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios at 9.76%, 11.39%, and 12.64%, respectively.

Net Interest Margin

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported a net interest margin of 5.01%, with total interest-earning assets of $1.63 billion. The net interest spread was 3.81%. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the net interest margin was 4.87%, with a net interest spread of 3.54%.

About Bank7 Corp

Bank7 Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company operates twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. It focuses on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at https://app.webinar.net/o0Oqylxyz5k.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bank7 Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.