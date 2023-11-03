Hasbro Inc (HAS) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Declines Amid Strong Growth in Digital Gaming

Hasbro's Q3 2023 earnings report shows a decline in revenue, offset by significant growth in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Hasbro Inc (HAS) reports a 10% decline in Q3 2023 revenue, with growth in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment unable to offset declines in Consumer Products and Entertainment.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue grew by 40%, driven by the success of licensed digital games Baldur’s Gate III and Monopoly Go!
  • Consumer Product revenue decline was a result of exited licenses and softer category trends.
  • Hasbro is on track to deliver approximately $200 million of gross cost savings in 2023 as part of its Operational Excellence initiative.
Article's Main Image

Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial), a leading toy and game company, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 26, 2023. The company reported a 10% decline in revenue, with significant growth in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment unable to offset declines in the Consumer Products and Entertainment segments.

Financial Performance

Hasbro's Q3 2023 revenue was $1,503.4 million, a decrease from $1,675.9 million in Q3 2022. The company reported an operating profit loss of $169.5 million, compared to an operating profit of $194.3 million in the same period last year. The adjusted operating profit was $342.6 million, a 27% increase from $270.5 million in Q3 2022.

Segment Performance

The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment saw a 40% increase in revenue, driven by the success of licensed digital games Baldur’s Gate III and Monopoly Go! which drove $63 million of incremental revenue in Q3. The Consumer Products segment, however, experienced an 18% decline in revenue due to exited licenses and softer category trends.

Cost Savings and Inventory Management

Hasbro is on track to deliver approximately $200 million of gross cost savings in 2023 as part of its Operational Excellence initiative. The company has also made progress in lowering inventory levels, with a 27% reduction in owned inventory, including a 34% decline in Consumer Products inventory.

Outlook

Despite the impact of broader Toy category declines on the Consumer Products segment, Hasbro is growing share in the categories where it competes and is beginning to see the benefits of its cost savings initiatives. The company is also preparing for the upcoming sale of the eOne Film and TV business, refocusing on its core business of play.

Conclusion

While Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial) faced challenges in the third quarter of 2023, the company's strong performance in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment and its ongoing cost savings initiatives indicate potential for future growth. The company's focus on its core business of play, coupled with its efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs, positions it well for the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hasbro Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.