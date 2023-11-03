Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings

Net Sales and Net Income Show Year-Over-Year Growth

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) reported net sales of $1.1 billion, up 3.1% YoY.
  • Net income for the quarter was $93.8 million, or $2.39 per share, up 21.3% YoY.
  • EBITDA of $133.4 million, up 12.3% YoY.
  • Operating cash flow of $66.2 million; free cash flow of $61.9 million.
Article's Main Image

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT, Financial) released its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on October 26, 2023. The company reported net sales of $1.1 billion, a 3.1% increase from the same period last year. The net income for the quarter was $93.8 million, or $2.39 per share, marking a 21.3% YoY increase. The EBITDA for the quarter was $133.4 million, up 12.3% YoY.

Performance Highlights

The company's net sales increase includes a 1.1% increase from acquisitions and a 0.2% increase from foreign currency translation, offset by a negative 1.6% impact from one less selling day. Excluding these factors, sales increased 3.4% on an organic daily basis reflecting a 4.7% increase in the Service Center segment and a 0.6% increase in the Engineered Solutions segment.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We delivered a positive start to fiscal 2024 with EBITDA and EPS growing a respective 12% and 21% over the prior year. Considering the expected moderating sales growth environment, these results reflect another solid quarter of operational execution from our Applied team, including favorable margin performance beyond LIFO expense normalization."

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT, Financial) has raised its fiscal 2024 guidance to reflect the first quarter earnings performance, recent Service Center acquisitions, and lower LIFO expense assumptions. The company now projects EPS of $9.25 to $9.80, sales growth of 1% to 4% including 0% to 3% on an organic daily basis, and EBITDA margins of 12.0% to 12.3%.

Dividend Announcement

The company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2023.

Financial Tables Summary

The company's condensed statements of consolidated income show a net sales increase from $1,062,405 in 2022 to $1,095,188 in 2023. The net income also increased from $76,880 in 2022 to $93,826 in 2023. The condensed consolidated balance sheets show total assets of $2,750,511 in 2023, up from $2,743,332 in 2023. Total liabilities decreased from $1,284,895 in 2023 to $1,214,395 in 2023.

Overall, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT, Financial) has shown a positive start to fiscal 2024 with significant growth in net sales and net income. The company's raised guidance for the fiscal year reflects its strong performance and strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Applied Industrial Technologies Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.