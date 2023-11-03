Released on October 26, 2023, Catalyst Bancorp Inc (CLST, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $170,000, marking a significant increase from the net income of $39,000 reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Performance and Achievements

Joe Zanco, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated,

We grew our loan portfolio during the quarter by helping local businesses grow. Although deposit competition remains tough, more and more people in our community are coming to understand how keeping their deposits in local banks helps our economy expand."

Capital and Share Repurchases

The company's loan portfolio grew by $2.2 million, primarily due to growth in commercial and industrial and construction loans.

The Bank maintains a strong capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 56.23% as of September 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the company repurchased 81,252 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.33. As of September 30, 2023, 75,290 shares were available for repurchase under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Loan Portfolio and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $135.7 million at the end of Q3 2023, up $2.2 million from June 30, 2023. The increase in total loans was primarily due to growth in commercial and industrial and construction loans. Non-performing assets (NPAs) and non-performing loans (NPLs) remained relatively stable, with NPAs totaling $2.1 million at the end of Q3 2023.

Investment Securities and Deposits

Total investment securities were $85.3 million, or 33% of total assets, at the end of Q3 2023. Total deposits were $165.2 million at the end of Q3 2023, down $6.2 million from June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Non-interest Income

The net interest margin for Q3 2023 was 3.13%, up 11 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Non-interest income for Q3 2023 was $306,000, down $11,000 from Q2 2023.

For more information about Catalyst Bancorp Inc (CLST, Financial) and its Q3 2023 financial results

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Catalyst Bancorp Inc for further details.