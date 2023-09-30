C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Announces Q3 and Nine-Month Earnings

Third quarter and nine-month earnings for 2023 show a decrease compared to 2022

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Consolidated net income for Q3 2023 was $5.8 million, a decrease of 11.7% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $18.7 million, a decrease of 2.1% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • The community banking segment reported net income of $5.7 million for Q3 and $17.7 million for the first nine months of 2023.
  • The mortgage banking segment reported a net loss of $5,000 for Q3 and net income of $568,000 for the first nine months of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, C&F Financial Corp (CFFI, Financial) announced its consolidated net income for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. The corporation reported a consolidated net income of $5.8 million for Q3 2023, representing a decrease of $768,000, or 11.7 percent, compared to Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, the consolidated net income was $18.7 million, a decrease of $405,000, or 2.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2022.

Performance Highlights

The earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $1.71, compared to $1.85 for Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, the earnings per share were $5.41, compared to $5.34 for the same period in 2022. The annualized return on average equity for Q3 2023 was 11.28%, compared to 13.20% for Q3 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, the annualized return on average equity was 12.22%, compared to 12.63% for the same period in 2022.

Segment Performance

The community banking segment reported a net income of $5.7 million for Q3 2023 and $17.7 million for the first nine months of 2023. This represents an increase of $264,000 and $3.9 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022. The mortgage banking segment reported a net loss of $5,000 for Q3 2023 and a net income of $568,000 for the first nine months of 2023. This represents a decrease of $29,000 and $1.1 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2023, C&F Financial Corp (CFFI, Financial) had total assets of $2.42 billion, with deposits amounting to $2.03 billion. The corporation's total equity increased by $4.1 million compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to net income, partially offset by share repurchases, higher unrealized losses in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends paid on the corporation's common stock, and the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses.

Outlook

Despite the decrease in net income for Q3 and the first nine months of 2023, C&F Financial Corp (CFFI, Financial) remains optimistic about its performance. The corporation's diversified business strategy, strong asset quality, and robust loan growth in the community banking segment are expected to continue contributing to its earnings. However, the corporation is closely monitoring economic conditions and their impact on its borrowers' financial positions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from C&F Financial Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.