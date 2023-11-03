Market Today: Amazon and Intel Surge on Strong Earnings, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Fall

Amazon and Intel Surge on Strong Earnings

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Amazon and Intel Surge on Strong Earnings

On October 26, 2023, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.77% lower. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 1.79%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.42% to 4.842.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) shares jumped 3.5% postmarket after reporting third-quarter earnings per share of $0.95, significantly higher than the average analyst estimate of $0.60. Sales reached $143.08B, surpassing the expected revenue of $141.56B. Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, attributed the strong quarter to advancements in their Stores business, AWS growth, robust Advertising revenue, and a significant rise in overall operating income and free cash flow.

Intel (INTC, Financial) shares also saw a surge of more than 6% in extended-hours trading following the release of their quarterly results. The company's earnings exceeded expectations, largely due to a continued rebound in PCs. Intel's Client Computing Group accounted for $7.87B in revenue, surpassing the expected $7.35B. The company's nascent foundry segment also saw a nearly 300% year-on-year rise in revenue to $311M.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02, beating estimates by $0.02. However, their revenue of $551.08M missed estimates by $15.72M. The company estimates GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 to be within a range of $300.0 million to $350.0 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG, Financial) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $11.36, beating estimates by $0.73. Their revenue of $2.5B also beat estimates by $30M. The company opened 62 new restaurants during the third quarter, with 54 locations including a Chipotlane.

DexCom (DXCM) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, beating estimates by $0.17. Their revenue of $975M also beat estimates by $37.38M. The company announced a $500 Million Share Repurchase Program and expects revenue of approximately $3.575 - 3.600 billion for 2023.

Capital One Financial (COF) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45, beating estimates by $1.22. Their revenue of $9.37B also beat estimates by $170M.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) executive Prabhakar Raghavan spoke at the company's antitrust trial, emphasizing the company's efforts to avoid becoming "roadkill" as younger users turn to other platforms for entertainment. Raghavan stated that the company has roughly 8,000 engineers and product managers working on search, including 1,000 working on search quality.

STAG Industrial (STAG) reported a Q3 FFO of $0.59, beating estimates by $0.02. Their revenue of $179.28M also beat estimates by $4.32M.

US Steel (X) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40, beating estimates by $0.25. Their revenue of $4.43B also beat estimates by $170M.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a "significant discovery" of oil and gas in an appraisal well drilled by the Exxon Mobil-led consortium in the offshore Stabroek block in Guyana.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) reported a Q3 FFO of $1.62, in line with estimates. Their revenue of $1.4B beat estimates by $10M.

Altria (MO) shares dipped slightly following an underwhelming Q3 performance and a lowered 2023 earnings outlook. The company generated adjusted EPS of $1.28 on revenue net of excise taxes of $5.28B, both missing consensus estimates.

Skechers (SKX) reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.93, beating estimates by $0.14. Their revenue of $2.03B was in line with estimates.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19, beating estimates by $0.16. Their revenue of $4.92B also beat estimates by $50M.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.68, missing estimates by $1.53. Their net interest expense was $8.6 million, or $0.18 per common share.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of $6.82, beating estimates by $2.40. Their revenue of $1.09B also beat estimates by $129.33M.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.