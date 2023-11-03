On October 26, 2023, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.77% lower. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 1.79%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.42% to 4.842.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) shares jumped 3.5% postmarket after reporting third-quarter earnings per share of $0.95, significantly higher than the average analyst estimate of $0.60. Sales reached $143.08B, surpassing the expected revenue of $141.56B. Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, attributed the strong quarter to advancements in their Stores business, AWS growth, robust Advertising revenue, and a significant rise in overall operating income and free cash flow.

Intel (INTC, Financial) shares also saw a surge of more than 6% in extended-hours trading following the release of their quarterly results. The company's earnings exceeded expectations, largely due to a continued rebound in PCs. Intel's Client Computing Group accounted for $7.87B in revenue, surpassing the expected $7.35B. The company's nascent foundry segment also saw a nearly 300% year-on-year rise in revenue to $311M.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02, beating estimates by $0.02. However, their revenue of $551.08M missed estimates by $15.72M. The company estimates GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 to be within a range of $300.0 million to $350.0 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG, Financial) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $11.36, beating estimates by $0.73. Their revenue of $2.5B also beat estimates by $30M. The company opened 62 new restaurants during the third quarter, with 54 locations including a Chipotlane.

DexCom (DXCM) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, beating estimates by $0.17. Their revenue of $975M also beat estimates by $37.38M. The company announced a $500 Million Share Repurchase Program and expects revenue of approximately $3.575 - 3.600 billion for 2023.

Capital One Financial (COF) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45, beating estimates by $1.22. Their revenue of $9.37B also beat estimates by $170M.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) executive Prabhakar Raghavan spoke at the company's antitrust trial, emphasizing the company's efforts to avoid becoming "roadkill" as younger users turn to other platforms for entertainment. Raghavan stated that the company has roughly 8,000 engineers and product managers working on search, including 1,000 working on search quality.

STAG Industrial (STAG) reported a Q3 FFO of $0.59, beating estimates by $0.02. Their revenue of $179.28M also beat estimates by $4.32M.

US Steel (X) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40, beating estimates by $0.25. Their revenue of $4.43B also beat estimates by $170M.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a "significant discovery" of oil and gas in an appraisal well drilled by the Exxon Mobil-led consortium in the offshore Stabroek block in Guyana.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) reported a Q3 FFO of $1.62, in line with estimates. Their revenue of $1.4B beat estimates by $10M.

Altria (MO) shares dipped slightly following an underwhelming Q3 performance and a lowered 2023 earnings outlook. The company generated adjusted EPS of $1.28 on revenue net of excise taxes of $5.28B, both missing consensus estimates.

Skechers (SKX) reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.93, beating estimates by $0.14. Their revenue of $2.03B was in line with estimates.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) reported a Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.19, beating estimates by $0.16. Their revenue of $4.92B also beat estimates by $50M.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.68, missing estimates by $1.53. Their net interest expense was $8.6 million, or $0.18 per common share.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of $6.82, beating estimates by $2.40. Their revenue of $1.09B also beat estimates by $129.33M.