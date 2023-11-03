Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion in Q3 2023

Company's Diluted Earnings Per Share Increases by 69.1% Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Skechers USA Inc (SKX) reported record quarterly sales of $2.02 billion, marking a 7.8% increase year-over-year.
  • The company's diluted earnings per share stood at $0.93, a significant increase of 69.1% compared to the same period last year.
  • Direct-to-Consumer sales grew by 23.8%, while inventory decreased by 24.0% from December 31, 2022.
  • Skechers repurchased $40 million of Class A common stock during the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company achieved a new quarterly sales record of $2.02 billion, reflecting robust demand for its brand. All regions experienced growth, including the Americas, with a 7% increase in the United States, and Asia Pacific, with an 18% increase in China. The company's gross margin was strong at 52.9%, reflecting favorable pricing, a higher mix of Direct-to-Consumer sales, and lower unit costs.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter sales increased by 7.8% due to an 8.6% increase internationally and a 6.5% increase domestically. Direct-to-Consumer sales grew by 23.8%, while Wholesale sales decreased by 1.4%. Gross margin was 52.9%, an increase of 590 basis points, primarily due to higher average selling prices, a higher proportion of Direct-to-Consumer sales, and lower freight costs. Operating expenses increased by 13.9%, and as a percentage of sales, it increased by 230 basis points to 42.4%. Net earnings were $145.4 million, and diluted earnings per share were $0.93, compared with prior year net earnings of $85.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.55.

Year-to-Date Performance

Year-to-date sales increased by 8.5%, reflecting a 15.6% increase in international sales and a 1.1% decrease domestically. Direct-to-Consumer sales grew by 26.0%, while Wholesale sales decreased by 1.1%. Gross margin was 51.5%, an increase of 470 basis points, primarily driven by higher average selling prices and a higher proportion of Direct-to-Consumer sales. Net earnings were $458.6 million, and diluted earnings per share were $2.93, an increase of 54.2% over the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $1.27 billion, an increase of 61.5% from December 31, 2022. Inventory was $1.38 billion, a decrease of 24.0% from December 31, 2022. During the third quarter, the company repurchased approximately 805,486 shares of its Class A common stock at a cost of $40.0 million.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects to achieve sales between $1.91 billion and $2.01 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $0.40 and $0.50. For the full year 2023, it expects to achieve sales between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion and diluted earnings per share of between $3.33 and $3.43.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Skechers USA Inc for further details.

