PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net income of $51.0 million and net investment income of $163.4 million

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders stands at $51.0 million, or $0.51 per common share on a diluted basis.
  • Net investment income for the quarter is reported at $163.4 million.
  • A cash dividend of $0.40 per common share of beneficial interest for Q3 2023 was declared.
  • Creation of $59 million in new mortgage servicing rights (MSRs).
Article's Main Image

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $51.0 million, or $0.51 per common share on a diluted basis. The net investment income for the quarter stood at $163.4 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.40 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on August 31, 2023, and will be paid on October 27, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of October 13, 2023.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Chairman and CEO David Spector commented on the company's performance, stating,

PMT produced a 14 percent annualized return on equity in the third quarter, reflecting strong financial results and growth in book value per share from the prior quarter."
He also noted that the company took several steps to strengthen PMT's balance sheet, including the upsize of a previously-issued Fannie Mae term loan, the redemption of Fannie Mae term notes due in 2025, and the opportunistic issuance of unsecured senior debt at very attractive terms.

Segment Contributions

The company's segments, consisting of Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate, all contributed to the overall financial results. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment reported a pretax income of $41.0 million on net investment income of $41.5 million. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment reported a pretax income of $81.6 million on net investment income of $104.5 million. The Correspondent Production segment generated a pretax income of $8.8 million, and the Corporate segment revenues were $2.3 million.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets stood at $13.2 billion, with liabilities amounting to $11.3 billion. The total shareholders' equity was reported at $1.9 billion. The company recorded a tax expense of $57.0 million, primarily driven by fair value gains on MSRs held in PMT’s taxable subsidiary.

Looking Ahead

CEO David Spector expressed optimism about PMT's future financial performance, citing a seasoned investment portfolio and a run-rate return potential that has increased from last quarter due to a steeper yield curve.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.