Zedge Inc (ZDGE) Reports Q4 and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Company experiences a transition year with several underlying metrics showing improvement

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Zedge Inc (ZDGE) reports a 2.6% increase in total revenue for FY23 compared to FY22
  • Advertising revenue decreased by 10% while digital goods and services saw a significant increase of 177.7% in FY23
  • The company reported a net loss of $6.1 million for FY23, compared to a net income of $9.7 million in FY22
  • Zedge Marketplace metrics show a 14.3% increase in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) for Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Zedge Inc (ZDGE, Financial), a leader in building digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games, announced its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 results. The company faced several geopolitical, macro-economic, and industry-specific challenges during the fiscal year 2023, but managed to end the year in a stronger position with respect to product, operations, and talent.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a total revenue of $27.2 million for FY23, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous fiscal year. Advertising revenue, however, decreased by 10% to $18.3 million. The most significant growth was seen in digital goods and services, which increased by 177.7% to $4.6 million. The company reported a net loss of $6.1 million for FY23, compared to a net income of $9.7 million in FY22.

Zedge Marketplace Metrics

Zedge Marketplace saw positive momentum in its subscription offerings. The Gross Transaction Value (GTV) for Q4 FY23 was $0.38 million, marking a 14.3% increase from Q4 FY22. The company also reported a total of 621.0 million cumulative installs, a 9.1% increase from the previous year.

Future Plans

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Zedge Inc (ZDGE, Financial) plans to capitalize on its experience in generative AI, marketing, data and analytics, gamification, and monetization. The company has several new product initiatives planned for the Zedge Marketplace, including the global availability of pAInt, introducing pAInt on the web, and the launch of a stand-alone AI app in early 2024.

About Zedge Inc (ZDGE, Financial)

Zedge Inc (ZDGE) builds digital marketplaces and friendly competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. Their leading products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, a freemium digital content marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI wallpaper maker; GuruShots, a skill-based photo challenge game; and Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for ‘all things emoji’.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zedge Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.