PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue of $197 Million

Company's financial position strengthened following recent restructuring initiatives and Royalty Pharma transaction

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) reported Q3 2023 total revenues of $197 million.
  • The company's financial position has been strengthened following recent restructuring initiatives and a transaction with Royalty Pharma.
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) remains on target for its 2023 revenue guidance.
  • Regulatory updates for pipeline programs were also provided.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company reported total revenues of $197 million for the quarter, with key revenue contributors being Translarna™ (ataluren) and Emflaza® (deflazacort), generating $69 million and $67 million respectively.

Financial Highlights

The company's financial position has been strengthened following recent restructuring initiatives and a transaction with Royalty Pharma. Matthew Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., stated,

The recent Royalty Pharma transaction and restructuring initiatives that we implemented have put the company on a strong financial footing. We believe we are well positioned to deliver on our most promising opportunities for growth, including the potential sepiapterin revenue opportunity of more than $1 billion and the PTC518 HD program."

Income Statement Overview

The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $132.97 million for the third quarter of 2023. The loss from operations was $118.16 million, while the net loss per share was $1.76. The company also reported a total operating expense of $314.74 million for the quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to $294.81 million. The total assets stood at $1.26 billion, while total liabilities were $1.93 billion. The total stockholders' deficit was $670.81 million.

Outlook

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) remains on target for its 2023 revenue guidance. The company believes it is well-positioned to deliver on its most promising opportunities for growth, including the potential sepiapterin revenue opportunity of more than $1 billion and the PTC518 HD program.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) can keep an eye on the company's performance and financial health by following the company's earnings reports and financial filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PTC Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.