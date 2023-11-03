Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net Income of $14.0 Million, Total Deposits Up 5.6% from Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $14.0 million, slightly down from $14.4 million in Q2 2023 but up from $13.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Total deposits increased by 5.6% from Q2 2023, reaching $5.32 billion.
  • Total loans increased by 0.8% from Q2 2023, reaching $4.43 billion.
  • Noninterest income was $10.5 million, down 8.5% from Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on October 26, 2023. The company reported a net income of $14.0 million, slightly down from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, and up from $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI, Financial) reported total deposits of $5.32 billion, up $281.1 million, or 5.6%, from June 30, 2023, and up $410.8 million, or 8.4%, from one year prior. Total loans were $4.43 billion, reflecting an increase of $33.4 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2023, and an increase of $564.3 million, or 14.6%, from September 30, 2022.

Net interest income of $41.7 million decreased $660 thousand, or 1.6%, and $1.4 million, or 3.2%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher funding costs. Noninterest income was $10.5 million, down $980 thousand, or 8.5%, from the second quarter of 2023 and down $2.2 million, or 17.1%, from the third quarter of 2022.

Company Commentary

Our continued focus on deposit gathering resulted in strong growth during third quarter of 5.6%, with our retail, commercial and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, lines of business all contributing to nonpublic deposit growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.
While funding costs continued to pressure net interest margin in the third quarter, the pace of compression continues to moderate and our successful deposit gathering provided the capacity to reduce short term borrowings by $304 million during the quarter, supporting margin stability moving forward. With more than $1.2 billion in available liquidity and approximately $1 billion in cash flow anticipated over the next twelve months, we are well-positioned heading into the fourth quarter." added Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II.

Looking Ahead

Despite the slight decrease in net income from the previous quarter, Financial Institutions Inc (FISI, Financial) remains optimistic about its financial position. The company's focus on deposit gathering has resulted in strong growth, and it is well-positioned for the fourth quarter with more than $1.2 billion in available liquidity and approximately $1 billion in cash flow anticipated over the next twelve months.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Financial Institutions Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.