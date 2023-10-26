Auburn National Bancorp Inc (AUBN) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings

Net Earnings of $1.5 Million Amid Rising Market Interest Rates and Deposit Competition

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Summary
  • Net earnings for Q3 2023 stood at $1.5 million, down from $2.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.4 million for Q3 2023, a decrease of 13% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets were $1.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at September 30, 2023.
  • Total assets were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On October 26, 2023, Auburn National Bancorp Inc (AUBN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company reported net earnings of $1.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.57 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2023 were $5.4 million, or $1.54 per share, compared to $5.9 million, or $1.67 per share, for the first nine months of 2022.

Financial Performance and Challenges

AUBN's third quarter results reflect a challenging operating environment due to rising market interest rates and competition for deposits. Despite higher deposit costs during the third quarter of 2023, the company benefited from solid loan growth, strong asset quality, and lower deposit costs generally compared to peers. The company's net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13% compared to $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Key Financial Details

Nonperforming assets were $1.2 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The company's allowance for credit losses was $6.8 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $6.6 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. Noninterest income was $0.9 million for both the third quarter of 2023 and 2022.

Assets and Equity

Total assets were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans, net of unearned income were $545.6 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $520.4 million at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the company’s consolidated stockholders’ equity was $61.5 million or $17.59 per share, compared to $59.8 million, or $17.06 per share, at September 30, 2022.

Outlook

Despite the challenging operating environment, AUBN continues to benefit from solid loan growth and strong asset quality. The company's focus on maintaining lower deposit costs compared to its peers has also helped to mitigate some of the impact of rising market interest rates and deposit competition.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Auburn National Bancorp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.