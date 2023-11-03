Value-focused investors are constantly on the lookout for stocks trading below their intrinsic value. One stock that has recently caught the attention of many is Hasbro Inc (HAS, Financial). Trading at $48.37, the stock recorded a day's loss of 11.65% and a 3-month decrease of 23.8%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation stands at $82.11.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value of a stock derived from GuruFocus' exclusive method. It provides an overview of the fair value at which a stock should ideally be traded. The calculation of the GF Value is based on three key factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line is considered the fair value at which the stock should be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation or undervaluation, and its future return is likely to be poor or higher, respectively.

Unveiling the Risks

However, an investment decision should not be based solely on a stock's attractive valuation. There are certain risk factors associated with Hasbro (HAS, Financial) that investors need to consider. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score and Beneish M-score. These indicators suggest that Hasbro, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Company Snapshot

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and tied up with Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offering the firm access to 10 million digital tabletop players.

Conclusion

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Hasbro (HAS, Financial) may be a potential value trap due to certain risk factors. The company's low Piotroski F-score and Beneish M-score are indicators of potential financial instability, which could negatively impact future returns. Therefore, investors are advised to conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.